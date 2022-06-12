"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" opens at Emerson Colonial Theatre on June 21

BOSTON -- From Boston to Broadway.

The Emerson Colonial Theater has once again become to the go-to spot to launch a new show headed to the Great White Way.

"A Beautiful Noise: The Neil Diamond Musical" opens at the theater later this month.

Director Michael Mayer, who won a Tony for directing "Spring Awakening," says the Colonial is the perfect spot for the pre-Broadway tryout, because Boston audiences are super smart and discerning.

The theater itself is filled with history.

Steven Sondheim developed both "Follies" and "A Little Night Music" made its world debut at the theatre. So did the "Colonial" and Bob Fosse's "Dancin'"

Since a 2018 renovation, three productions, "Moulin Rouge, David Byrne's Utopia, and Plaza Suite went directly from the Colonial stage to Broadway.

"A Beautiful Noise" star Will Swenson says Neil Diamond is so beloved here, it was a no-brainer to have the show open in Boston.

His co-star, Linda Powell told WBZ-TV Boston audiences are sophisticated and can give the feedback needed to shape the show, and figure out what is and is not working.

"A Beautiful Noise" debuts on June 21 and runs through July 31.