Highway sign falls onto I-93 in Somerville, hits driver

SOMERVILLE - A highway sign fell onto I-93 North in Somerville on Friday morning, striking a driver, Massachusetts State Police said.

The 2015 Honda CRV driver, a 25-year-old woman from Quincy, was not injured by the green MassDOT highway sign that fell near Sullivan Square, police said.

MassDOT said an investigation is underway to figure out why "a portion of an overhead highway sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane."

Video from a traffic camera captured highway crews at the scene on the rainy and windy morning.

A highway sign fell on I-93 in Somerville Friday morning. CBS Boston

Travel was being restricted on the right two travel lanes on I-93 North so crews can safely remove the sign.

"MassDOT inspectors and engineers are on-site to evaluate the sign and nearby structures and the estimated impact to the roadway is expected to last several hours," a spokesperson for MassDOT told WBZ-TV.

In August, a large highway sign came crashing down on I-190 in Worcester, but luckily no one was hurt. MassDOT determined that anchor bolts holding the sign failed.

In that case, MassDOT said it inspected dozens of sign structures on the I-190 corridor and moved up a plan to replace them.