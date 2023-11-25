9-year-old from Brockton stars in new Good Burger movie on Paramount+

BROCKTON - If you were fan of the 1997 comedy Good Burger, you probably know that the sequel premiered on Paramount+ on on November 22.

But did you know that one of the actors in it is a nine-year-old from Brockton.

The movie follows two employees at a dysfunctional hamburger joint, and in the sequel it becomes the target of corporate raiders who want to go global.

Alexis Turner plays ketchup, the daughter of longtime employee Ed whose children are all named after condiments.

"So my character, she is funny. She loves fries," Alexis said.

Alexis with her co-star Kel Mitchell who plays Ed.

Alexis's mom Antoinette Toney says she always knew her daughter would end up in show business. She has been modeling and doing commercials since age four, but landing Good Burger 2 was a big leap for the young girl's career.

"It was just such a surreal moment. I got teary-eyed, especially when I saw her name in the credits. I was just like wow!" said Anoinette.

Antoinette says her daughter is a natural "ham", but Alexis says she gets it all from her mom.

"I get it from my mom," Alexis giggled.

The movie was shot last May and June in North Providence, Rhode Island. They used an old Friendly's restaurant as Good Burger. Antoinette says she came away from the whole experience with very positive vibes.

"It was so nice and humble. it was just truly a great experience for the both of us. Even me just being in the background watching."

And while Alexis may be silly in the movie, she is very serious when offering advice to other fledgling actors.

"Never give up. Be who you want to be and don't let anybody stop you and follow your dreams."

