Teenage volunteers mark 9/11 in Boston by putting together care packages for troops and veterans

BOSTON - Teenage volunteers marked 23 years since the 9/11 attacks by assembling hundreds of care packages for troops and veterans experiencing homelessness.

Creating future leaders

"We're going to do the best we can to comfort them," said Project 351 ambassador Annabella.

Project 351 is an organization that brings together teenagers from every city and town in Massachusetts to become leaders in the community.

The teens assembled 1,000 care packages that'll be sent to troops overseas along veterans experiencing homelessness. The care packages contain snacks, toiletries and notes of gratitude. Gov. Maura Healey also pitched in with putting the packages together.

While many of us still remember where we were and the exact moment we learned of the horrifying attacks, the Project 351 teen volunteers weren't even born yet.

"We want to honor those who we lost on this day as best as we can," Annabella added.

Honoring those lost

Their day of service means the world to the family of Jeff Coombs. The Abington husband and father of three was onboard one of the planes that crashed into the World Trade Center.

"He was an awesome dad," said his widow, Christie Coombs. "He was just a funny guy that lit up a room when he walked into it… The best way our loved ones can be remembered is in service or by doing an act of kindness."

Twenty-three years have passed, but this is a tangible way to show that the victims are never forgotten.

"It's the best way for me to remember Jeff and all those that have died," Coombs said.