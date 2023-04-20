Watch CBS News
80 fake driver's licenses recovered, 3 from New York arrested on identity fraud charges, police say

By WBZ-News Staff

AUBURN - Three people from New York were arrested after police said they were caught using a fake driver's license to make a purchase at Macy's. Dozens of fake driver's licenses were allegedly recovered.

Police said the suspects were using a fake driver's license to access a line of credit at Macy's. They were caught trying to flee the mall. Police stopped the car and said they recovered thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise, along with 80 fake driver's licenses.

A 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a 35-year-old were charged with larceny over $1,200, identity fraud, organized retail theft, improper use of a credit card and conspiracy.

First published on April 20, 2023 / 4:28 PM

