79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wilmington parking lot

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WILMINGTON -- A Tewksbury man died Monday after he was hit by a car in Wilmington. Police were called to a parking lot on Lowell Street just after 1 p.m. 

The 79-year-old man had been hit while walking in the parking lot near Dunkin Donuts. He was taken to Lahey Clinic where he later died. 

Police said the driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, stayed on the scene. 

The crash is under investigation. 

No other information is available at this time.

First published on August 29, 2022 / 7:58 PM

