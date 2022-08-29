79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wilmington parking lot
WILMINGTON -- A Tewksbury man died Monday after he was hit by a car in Wilmington. Police were called to a parking lot on Lowell Street just after 1 p.m.
The 79-year-old man had been hit while walking in the parking lot near Dunkin Donuts. He was taken to Lahey Clinic where he later died.
Police said the driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, stayed on the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
No other information is available at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.