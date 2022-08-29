79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wilmington parking lot

79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wilmington parking lot

79-year-old man dies after being hit by car in Wilmington parking lot

WILMINGTON -- A Tewksbury man died Monday after he was hit by a car in Wilmington. Police were called to a parking lot on Lowell Street just after 1 p.m.

The 79-year-old man had been hit while walking in the parking lot near Dunkin Donuts. He was taken to Lahey Clinic where he later died.

Police said the driver, a 60-year-old Reading woman, stayed on the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

No other information is available at this time.