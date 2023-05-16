Watch CBS News
76ers fire Doc Rivers after losing to Celtics in conference semifinals

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Celtics fans celebrate outside Garden following team's win over 76ers
Celtics fans celebrate outside Garden following team's win over 76ers 01:39

BOSTON -- The Doc Rivers era in Philadelphia is over.

The 76ers fired Rivers on Tuesday, following the team's second-round playoff exit against Boston.

The Sixers held a 3-2 series lead over Boston after winning Game 5 at TD Garden in convincing fashion but proceeded to lose Game 6 at home and Game 7 back in Boston via blowout.

Rivers represents the third high-profile firing this postseason, following Monty Williams from Phoenix and Mike Budenholzer from Milwaukee.

Rivers led the Sixers to a 154-82 regular-season record over the past three seasons, but the Sixers went just 20-15 in the playoffs, going 3-3 in their six series.

The Sixers have failed to reach the conference finals in their last six postseasons, dating back to the Brett Brown era.

The 61-year-old Rivers has coached for 24 seasons -- five with Orland, nine with Boston, seven with the Clippers and three in Philly. He owns a 1,097-763 regular-season record and a 111-104 postseason record, winning his lone title with Boston in 2008. He's coached a team to the Finals just one other time, also with the Celtics in 2010.

After Sunday's Game 7 loss, Rivers said he expected to remain the head coach in Philly but understood the reality of the situation.

"Yeah, I think I got two years left," he said. "No one's safe in our business, you know. And I get that."

May 16, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

