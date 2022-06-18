Watch CBS News
72-foot yacht engulfed in flames off coast of New Hampshire

NEW CASTLE, New Hampshire -- A yacht in the water near Portsmouth, New Hampshire went up in flames on Saturday. A photo of the ship showed flames and dark plumes of smoke coming off it. 

The 72-foot vessel was in the Piscataqua River off New Castle.

The Coast Guard said they responded to the scene along with the Portsmouth Fire Department. Other boats were requested to leave the area while crews worked to put out the fire. 

The two people on board with helped by a Good Samaritan and are unhurt. 

First published on June 18, 2022 / 6:29 PM

