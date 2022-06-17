700 pounds of baby formula delivered to child care centers across Boston

BOSTON -- Baby formula was delivered to child care centers across Boston amid the national shortage. Staff from Neighborhood Villages spent Friday distributing 700 pounds of formula.

One stop was Epiphany Early Learning Center in Dorchester.

"They, like all organizations that serve young children, and like all parents with young children are struggling with this formula shortage. Formula is hard to find right now. To find it you need time, you need a car, you need resources," said Sarah Muncey, co-founder and co-president of Neighborhood Villages.

The goal is to provide formula for the centers to use throughout the day and to give to parents.

"At Neighborhood Villages, we build infrastructure around the existing childcare landscape so we were able to source a great deal of formula, many pallets of formula with a great partner we have in New Jersey and today we've been going around the city to East Boston, Roxbury, Dorchester, Jamaica Plain, the South End and just bringing everyone a huge shipment of formula," Muncey continued.

Neighborhood Villages also hopes this will alleviate stress on local food and formula banks.