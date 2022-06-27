Watch CBS News
7-year-old pulled from the water at Snake Pond in Sandwich

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

SANDWICH -- An unresponsive seven-year-old was pulled from the water in Sandwich on Sunday. Police were called to Snake Pond for a missing boy around 7 p.m. 

That report was updated moments later to say the boy was found under the water and not breathing, according to the Sandwich Police Department. 

Bystanders were performing CPR when EMS arrived. The boy was taken to Falmouth Hospital for further treatment. 

His current condition is unknown at this time. 

Foul play is not suspected, police said. 

First published on June 26, 2022 / 9:17 PM

