7 students and staff members taken to hospital after student sprays mace at Stacy Middle School in Milford
MILFORD - Seven students and staff members from Stacy Middle School were taken to the hospital in Milford Wednesday after the superintendent said a student sprayed mace inside the building.
Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said the student sprayed mace in the lobby near the library. As a precaution, the school was evacuated and afternoon activities were canceled.
McIntyre said students will be able to retrieve their belongings Thursday after the building is cleared.
