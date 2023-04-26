Watch CBS News
Local News

7 students and staff members taken to hospital after student sprays mace at Stacy Middle School in Milford

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MILFORD - Seven students and staff members from Stacy Middle School were taken to the hospital in Milford Wednesday after the superintendent said a student sprayed mace inside the building.

Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said the student sprayed mace in the lobby near the library. As a precaution, the school was evacuated and afternoon activities were canceled. 

McIntyre said students will be able to retrieve their belongings Thursday after the building is cleared.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 4:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.