7 people hurt in building collapse in New Haven, CT

NEW HAVEN, CT - Seven people were injured in a partial building collapse Friday afternoon in New Haven, Connecticut.

It happened at a building under construction on Lafayette Street near Yale Medical School.

"Crews responded immediately within minutes and found several persons in varying degrees of injury, from broken bones to three that were partially buried under the rubble," said New Haven Fire Chief John Alston Jr. "What was occurring at the time was a concrete and cement pour and what happens is you have works up there who were spreading it as it's being applied to that level. It appears from their statements that it began to pool in a certain area faster than they could and it caused it to cave all the workers that were in that area."

Emergency crews said seven people were taken to the hospital. Two of them have critical injuries. Everyone else is accounted for.

"There will be a significant investigation as with any construction situation like this," said New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. "[Occupational Safety and Health Administration] is already on scene and OSHA is the statutory body investigating what occurred here to ensure that it won't occur again."