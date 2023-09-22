Where to watch the Patriots Game? 621 Tavern and Grille in Malden is a hotspot on game days

Malden restaurant is the place to be for Patriots game days

MALDEN - In the city of Malden, in a plaza off of Broadway, is a family establishment that's been around for more than 40 years.

"I pretty much grew up in this restaurant," said owner Gregg DeVincentis. "My father started it in '81. I grew up here and even now when I was a kid, people were bringing their kids. Now they are bringing their own kids in here. So it's awesome."

The 621 Tavern and Grille is run and operated by the DeVincentis family.

"My aunts, my uncles work here as well as my father, my sister. It's good, it's fun to come to work every day," Gregg said.

And on Sundays, Gregg and the family see this place fill up early for Patriots games

"Sunday it's always busy for the games, especially for the Pats games. People got to rush in and get their seats, but there's always plenty of tables. It's a great place to come and watch the game" he said.

Gregg will tell you, Malden is a special place.

"It's a great city. Like I said, I grew up in Malden, a lot families, lot of good families. It's a good place to live and bring up your kids."

Most importantly, he understands what makes a successful family restaurant.

"Hard work. You got to be here, someone is always here and you got to put the time in. Little TLC."

And when it comes to the Patriots he tries to stay positive.

"I'm trying to stay patient. In Bill we trust. I'm just trying to stay patient and hopefully they know better than I do," Gregg said.