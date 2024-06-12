60 dogs taken from a Massachusetts home are up for adoption

"Sweet and funny" dogs up for adoption through Scituate Animal Shelter

BOSTON - The MSPCA said they're looking for potential adopters for dozens of dogs after they took in more than 50 dogs from a surrender in Massachusetts.

Sixty Boxer dogs were taken in from a home in Merrimac and the MSPCA said it's the largest local dog surrender they've had in nearly a decade. They're now being cared for at shelters in Boston, Methuen and Salem.

Police said the dogs were removed following reports of animal hoarding and overcrowding. At this time, no charges have been filed.

Sixty dogs were surrendered to the MSPCA in June 2024. MSPCA-Angell

The dogs range in age from newborn puppies to seniors and won't be available for adoption until they've undergone medical and behavioral evaluations. Officials from the MSPCA said some of the dogs are thing and many have medical issues, like needing dental work.

Some of the dogs are expected to be available for adoption as early as June 17. Those interested are asked to keep an eye on the MSPCA's website to know when the dogs will be available.

Caring for the dogs is expected to cost more than $10,000 and the MSPCA is accepting donations.