50,000 pounds of meat common on charcuterie boards recalled

By CBSBoston.com Staff

HAVERHILL – A recall has been issued for more than 50,000 pounds of Italian cold cuts sold under five different brand names, including Boars Head.

The meats, common on charcuterie boards, may be contaminated with listeria.

The United States Department of Agriculture said the bacteria was found during a routine inspection.

According to the USDA, the products were sold nationwide.

Click here for complete details on the recall. 

First published on January 30, 2023 / 1:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

