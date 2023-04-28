5 juveniles wanted for attacking woman at Broadway MBTA station in South Boston

SOUTH BOSTON - Transit Police are looking for five juveniles who are accused of attacking a woman at the Broadway MBTA station.

It happened Thursday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Transit Police said the woman was carrying a bag of groceries and the juveniles dumped her bag out and threw items at her face. They then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with a facial injury.

Transit Police said they're working to identify the juveniles involved in the attack.