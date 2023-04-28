5 juveniles wanted for attacking woman at Broadway MBTA station in South Boston
SOUTH BOSTON - Transit Police are looking for five juveniles who are accused of attacking a woman at the Broadway MBTA station.
It happened Thursday afternoon at around 4 p.m. Transit Police said the woman was carrying a bag of groceries and the juveniles dumped her bag out and threw items at her face. They then fled the scene.
The woman was taken to the hospital with a facial injury.
Transit Police said they're working to identify the juveniles involved in the attack.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.