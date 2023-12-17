Suspect in custody after 4 people found stabbed at Boston hotel

DORCHESTER - One person is in custody after four people were stabbed a hotel in Dorchester on Sunday afternoon.

It happened at the Doubletree by Hilton Boston Bayside hotel on Mount Vernon Street shortly before 4:30 p.m. All four victims were taken to the hospital with stab wounds and they're all expected to be OK.

Police didn't release the identities of the suspect or the victims.

No other information was immediately available.