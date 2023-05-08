Watch CBS News
Local News

2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Boston Sunday night

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Boston Sunday night
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Boston Sunday night 00:25

MATTAPAN - Two people are dead and two are injured after several shootings across Boston on Sunday night.

Police said two men were shot on Wildwood Street in Mattapan on Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one died. The second man has life-threatening injuries.

A third man brought himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. Police said it's unclear where he was shot in the city.

A fourth man was shot on Kingston Street in downtown Boston. Police said he's expected to be OK.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on May 7, 2023 / 10:27 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.