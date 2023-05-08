2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Boston Sunday night

MATTAPAN - Two people are dead and two are injured after several shootings across Boston on Sunday night.

Police said two men were shot on Wildwood Street in Mattapan on Sunday night at around 8:30 p.m. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one died. The second man has life-threatening injuries.

A third man brought himself to a hospital with a gunshot wound and later died. Police said it's unclear where he was shot in the city.

A fourth man was shot on Kingston Street in downtown Boston. Police said he's expected to be OK.

It's unclear if any arrests have been made.