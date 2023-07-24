4 rescued from sinking boat near Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor

4 rescued from sinking boat near Peddocks Island in Boston Harbor

BOSTON - The State Police Marine Unit came to the rescue of four people after their boat took on water in Boston Harbor near Peddocks Island on Sunday afternoon.

State Police said the boat broadcast a "Mayday" call at around 5 p.m. Everyone then put life jackets on and jumped off the boat. The Marine Unit then arrived and rescued the boaters.

One person was treated for a minor laceration.

The cause for the boat sinking is now under investigation.