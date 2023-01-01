30 vehicles damaged during fire at Freetown car auction facility

FREETOWN – Dozens of vehicles were damaged late Saturday night during a fire at an auto auction facility in Freetown.

Firefighters were called to Copart Auto Auction on South Main Street just before 11 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Nearly 100 other cars were at risk of going up in flames.

All available firefighters responded to the scene, and stopped the fire after it damaged about 30 cars.

A cause of the fire was not immediately known.