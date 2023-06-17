3 New Hampshire men charged with harassing journalists

MELROSE - Three men are charged with harassing and vandalizing the property of journalists working with New Hampshire Public Radio.

One of these incidents happened at a Melrose home when a brick was thrown through a journalist's window and the home was spray-painted with "this is just the beginning" in May 2022.

Police later learned that the woman has been the target of similar incidents on five occasions. Those incidents took place at three New Hampshire homes connected to the reporter in Concord, Hampstead, and Hanover. The victims in the other cases were the woman's boss and parents.

Federal prosecutors say the New Hampshire men were motivated after the two journalists reported on sexual misconduct allegations against someone they know.