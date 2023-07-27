3 people pulled from water at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

3 near drownings at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

3 near drownings at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

3 near drownings at Mayflower Beach in Dennis

DENNIS - There were three near-drownings Thursday afternoon at a Cape Cod beach.

At about 3 p.m., Dennis police and firefighters responded to Mayflower Beach after three female victims were pulled from the water. They were in "various stages of medical distress" and were taken to Cape Cod Hospital.

Dennis Police said there is no update on their conditions.

The circumstances of the incident are being investigated.