3 juveniles stabbed in fight at MBTA station in Boston

BOSTON - Three juveniles were taken to the hospital after each of them were stabbed at an MBTA station Wednesday afternoon.

MBTA Transit Police said a "large group" of juveniles engaged in a physical confrontation with one another at the Andrew Square station. Witnesses told WBZ-TV the fight appeared to have started on a bus and spilled out into the station. The people involved appeared to be students as many in the brawl were wearing backpacks.

Israel Matais was sitting just feet away from the fight when he said tension started to grow and people started screaming. "Then I see a kid drop to the floor and he starts grabbing his chest," Matais said. "Then I saw the blood and he said he had been stabbed and that's just when I started helping him. I just tried doing the best that anyone would do in that situation."

Matais said he applied pressure to the boy's stab wound while they waited for an ambulance to arrive. Meanwhile, people started running in all directions. Another victim ran into a nearby liquor store when he told the clerk he had been stabbed and needed help.

Three possible suspects detained

Transit police said they detained possible subjects involved. The three victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. Investigators are not releasing their ages.

Matais said he is upset by what he experienced and feels something must change regarding the city's young people. "It's really sad and I pray for the community to get better with understanding what is going on in the streets."