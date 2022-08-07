Watch CBS News
3 firefighters injured by house fire in Merrimac

MERRIMAC -- Three firefighters were hospitalized after working to put out a fire in Merrimac on Sunday. Crews responded to Skunk Road around 2:15 p.m. 

The first to arrive found "extremely heavy flames," the fire department said.

That fire spread to nearby brush and wood creating a significant threat. "If it were not for the quick and efficient efforts of Merrimac firefighters, mutual aid departments and the Massachusetts DCR Forest Fire Control and Forestry Division, the flames could have resulted in a widespread blackout in the area and additional property damage." 

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for a heart-related medical emergency and two more were treated for injuries sustained during the response. 

Water supply and water pressure issues made it more difficult for firefighters as well. 

The house is a total loss.   

It's unclear what started the fire.

August 7, 2022

