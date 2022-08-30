Watch CBS News
Local News

25 more beagles to be put up for adoption through Animal Rescue League

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

25 more beagles to be put of for adoption through Animal Rescue League
25 more beagles to be put of for adoption through Animal Rescue League 00:25

BREWSTER -- The Animal Rescue League has brought 25 more rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia to Massachusetts. 

In total, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility used for animal testing. 

These beagles need time to heal and rest before they will go up for adoption.

More adoption information on the beagles can be found at arlboston.org/adopt.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 6:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.