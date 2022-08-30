25 more beagles to be put up for adoption through Animal Rescue League
BREWSTER -- The Animal Rescue League has brought 25 more rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia to Massachusetts.
In total, 4,000 beagles were rescued from a breeding facility used for animal testing.
These beagles need time to heal and rest before they will go up for adoption.
More adoption information on the beagles can be found at arlboston.org/adopt.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.