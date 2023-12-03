Watch CBS News
Local News

Memorial will remember the "Worcester 6" as tributes pour in on 24th anniversary of Cold Storage Fire

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

WORCESTER - The "Worcester 6" six men who were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire on December 3, 1999, will be remembered Sunday - the 24th anniversary of the fire - with a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Street Fire Station, the site of the fire.

Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. The fire was started by two people who were homeless. 

Firefighter Jerry Lucey was the cousin of actor and comedian and Worcester native Denis Leary. Leary established the Leary Firefighters Foundation in 2000 in memory of the "Worcester 6." The foundation fund equipment and training for firefighters across the nation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on December 3, 2023 / 10:02 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.