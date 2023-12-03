Memorial will remember the "Worcester 6" as tributes pour in on 24th anniversary of Cold Storage Fire
WORCESTER - The "Worcester 6" six men who were killed in the Worcester Cold Storage fire on December 3, 1999, will be remembered Sunday - the 24th anniversary of the fire - with a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Franklin Street Fire Station, the site of the fire.
Lt. Thomas Spencer, Lt. Timothy Jackson Sr., Lt. James Lyons III, and firefighters Jeremiah Lucey, Paul Brotherton and Joseph McGuirk died after becoming trapped in the fire. The fire was started by two people who were homeless.
Firefighter Jerry Lucey was the cousin of actor and comedian and Worcester native Denis Leary. Leary established the Leary Firefighters Foundation in 2000 in memory of the "Worcester 6." The foundation fund equipment and training for firefighters across the nation.
for more features.