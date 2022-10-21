24-year-old penguin receives new shoes to help with foot condition at New England Aquarium

BOSTON -- A 24-year-old penguin has a new lease on life thanks to a new pair of shoes and individualized care from specialists at the New England Aquarium. African penguin "Beach Donkey" was diagnosed with a foot condition known as bumblefoot in 2020.

This is a common condition for penguins both in the wild and in human care, but it could lead to infection if not addressed.

"Beach Donkey's care team decided on a multi-faceted treatment plan including a combination of medications, surgical procedures, hands-on foot treatments, and the use of custom-made footwear," the aquarium said.

The shoes help with large calluses on her feet.

As an incentive for allowing the aquarium staff to handle her feet, Beach Donkey was allowed to go on field trips throughout the Aquarium, visiting everything from exhibit halls to staff offices.

"We wanted Beach to continue to come to her feeds on exhibit, so we considered other ways to reward in addition to giving her fish. She has always been a curious bird and seemed to really like the opportunity to explore the Aquarium, outside of her exhibit space," said Senior Penguin Trainer Amanda Barr.

After recovering from another foot surgery, Beach Donkey is now considered healed from bumblefoot.

In the wild, the life expectancy of an African penguin is 10 to 15 years, but many at the aquarium have exceeded that.

Beach Donkey can be identified by a green and white bracelet on her right wing.