23 dogs, 16 cats from overcrowded shelters to be put up for adoption in Massachusetts

SALEM -- Dozens of animals looking for homes to start 2023 arrived at the Northeast Animal Shelter with help from MSPCA-Angell on Tuesday. Sixteen cats from Texas and 23 dogs from Kentucky and Tennessee were rescued from overcrowded shelters.

According to the MSPCA, the dogs range in age from eight weeks to two years old and are a variety of breeds, including German shepherds, dachshunds, Shih Tzus, and labrador retrievers.

The cats range in age from 13 weeks to 10 years old and are mostly domestic shorthairs.

New arrivals from down South at the Northeast Animal Shelter Northeast Animal Shelter, MSPCA-Angell

The new arrivals will be up for adoption after their 48-hour state-mandated quarantine and after they receive any medical care they may need.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog or cat should visit neas.org/adopt to see who is available.