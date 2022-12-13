22-year-old man accused of stabbing 3 women in Medford

MEDFORD -- A 22-year-old Medford man was arrested after allegedly stabbing three women at his home Monday night. Jace Pietro Cherchi is facing a number of charges.

Police said they were called to a Doane Road home around 9 p.m. by someone reporting that one household member had just stabbed another.

Alfredo Vilar told WBZ-TV that Cherchi is his nephew who has lived with him for about 15 years. He said it started when Cherchi asked his mother to go for a walk with him, a daily occurrence so they thought nothing of it.

But when the pair got outside, Cherchi attacked and stabbed his mother in the front yard, Vilar said.

"I have no idea. He's not a violent person, it came out of nowhere. It would seem like a normal quiet night, we were going to watch the Patriots, like I said, and all of a sudden hell broke loose," Vilar said.

Vilar, his wife, and his son, remained inside because they feared being stabbed themselves. Cherchi's sister went outside, armed with a shovel, in an attempt to help her mother. She was then stabbed twice in the head by Cherchi, according to Vilar.

A neighbor saw what was going on and yelled for Cherchi to stop. At that time, "the attacker focused on the witness and stabbed her at least 3 times," police said.

Cherchi then stood at the door, looking through the window at Vilar's son. "He mouthed to my son 'I'm going to kill all of you.' Him and my son are very close I don't know, it doesn't make sense. My son is still in shock it doesn't make any sense," said Vilar.

Responding officers searched the home and immediate area but couldn't find Cherchi. He was arrested by Transit Police at South Station a few hours later.

The first two victims have non-life-threatening injuries. The injuries of the third woman are more serious and require surgery.

Cherchi was charged with two counts of assault and battery dangerous weapon to wit knife, two counts of assault and battery dangerous weapon on a person over age 60, two counts of kidnapping, and witness intimidation.

He will be arraigned in Somerville District Court on Tuesday.

"We're hoping for the best and I don't know what the best is," Vilar said.