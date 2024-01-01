"Huge turnout"; Boston rings in 2024 with New Year's Eve celebrations

Boston rings in the New Year with First Night celebrations

BOSTON - The City of Boston hosted their New Years Eve celebration at City Hall Plaza

Boston's rang in the New Year the right way!

"Happy New Year!" screamed Boston families who celebrated the New Year at a City Hall Plaza's First Night event, which was packed with performances people and plenty of food and fun for everyone.

"We're really enjoying the music," said Boston resident Betsy Klein

"The ice sculptures are cool too," said Debbi Claine.

And it's all to celebrate a fresh new start in 2024, with New Years Resolutions.

"Eat more cheesecake."

"Have my room clean more."

"More time together."

But not everyone near City Hall was celebrating.

The Boston Coalition for Palestinian Rights gathered outside of the First Night festivities demanding a ceasefire in the Middle East

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu arriving shortly after the protest began promising a safe New Years eve event for all.

"The police department is trained for events like this. We have full staffing out here and throughout the neighborhoods to make sure the presence is there if needed," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mayor Wu took the First Night stage to welcome guests to the party Sunday night.

"It's a huge turnout. We had families throughout the day, almost 2000 people on the carousel and thousands enjoying themselves on the plaza," said Mayor Michelle Wu.

Mayor Wu then lead the annual New Years Eve parade to Boston Common for a fireworks finale for everyone to see.

The final New Year's Eve countdown began at City Hall Plaza moments before the clock struck midnight, when the City of Boston celebrated what's to come.

The T was free to anyone after 8 p.m. in the hopes people would use the transit system instead of driving.

Whatever you do to ring in 2024 be safe and have fun.