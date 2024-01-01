3 girls are Boston's first babies born in 2024, all at midnight

Boston rings in the New Year with First Night celebrations

Boston rings in the New Year with First Night celebrations

BOSTON – The race for Boston's first baby born in 2024 was too close to call.

Three baby girls were born at exactly midnight on Monday, one at Brigham and Women's Hospital and two at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Selena was born at midnight at Brigham and Women's Hospital, one of Boston's first three babies of 2024. Brigham and Women's Hospital

Selena was born at Brigham and Women's to mom Margarita and father Roberto of Dorchester. She weighs 6 pounds, 5 ounces.

At Beth Israel, Emily Margaret joined the world weighing 7 pounds, 15 ounces. She is the third daughter for Eileen and Andrew DeRoma of Canton.

Emily and Ophelia were among Boston's first babies born in 2024. Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Also at midnight, Ophelia was delivered at Beth Israel. She weighs 6 pounds, 8 ounces and is the first child for Min Li and Huaien Wang of Quincy.

Each year, Boston hospitals team up to track which one has the distinction of delivering the first baby of the new year.