2013 Red Sox reunion part of team's Boston Marathon anniversary plans

BOSTON -- It has been a decade since the 2013 Boston Marathon changed the way people view the race, the city, and the Red Sox' connection with both. On Monday, the team announced several plans to mark the 10-year anniversary, including a weekend of special events and pregame ceremonies.

The 2013 Red Sox helped the city of Boston heal after the devastating events of the marathon bombing, honoring the victims and survivors throughout the year as they marched to a World Series title. That 2013 championship team -- led by the likes of David Ortiz, Jon Lester, Dustin Pedroia, Mike Napoli, and Koji Uehara, just to name a few -- will celebrate a reunion ahead of next Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park on April 16. The festivities will begin at 1 p.m., and the Zac Brown Band will sing the national anthem ahead of the game.

The current Red Sox will wear their blue and yellow City Connect jerseys that day.

The weekend of reflection and celebration will begin on Friday, April 14 when the Red Sox -- including Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez -- will give out over 40,000 blue and yellow Red Sox City Connect hats to Boston Public School students and staff at over 100 elementary and middle schools across the city.

That Saturday afternoon, April 15, members of the 2013 Red Sox will join city and state officials, first responders, hospital leaders, and local running groups at the finish line for the ringing of the bells and the unveiling of the One Boston Day marker on Boylston Street. There will also be a pregame ceremony ahead of the Red Sox' 4:10 p.m. game against the Angels to commemorate One Boston Day.

The Red Sox will play their annual 11:05 a.m. game against the Angels on Marathon Monday, and will wear their home jerseys with "Boston" across the front, as they did for the first time during the 2013 Boston Marathon tribute on April 20, 2013.