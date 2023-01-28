20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive.

It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night.

Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said.

A Tech Rescue Response for a person under the Green Line Trolley at the BU Central station. A great job by ⁦@BostonFire⁩ @BOSTON_EMS⁩ , ⁦@MBTA⁩ ⁦@MBTATransitPD⁩ ⁦@bostonpolice⁩ working together to help safely extricate the person . pic.twitter.com/s69ZGOkS5A — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) January 28, 2023

"This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added.