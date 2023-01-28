Watch CBS News
Local News

20-year-old woman rescued from under MBTA Green Line train

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON -- A 20-year-old woman has serious injuries after she was rescued from under an MBTA Green Line train. Transit Police said the woman is expected to survive. 

It happened at the BU Central station. around 11:40 on Friday night. 

Boston firefighters were called to conduct a technical rescue under the trolley, police said. 

"This incident does not appear to be the result of any mechanical or MBTA employee failure," they added. 

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on January 28, 2023 / 11:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.