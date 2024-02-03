2 workers medflighted with "traumatic" injuries after wall collapse on construction site in Massachusetts

FALMOUTH - Two construction workers were medflighted to the hospital after a wall collapse in Falmouth on Friday afternoon.

It happened at a construction site on Brick Kiln Road. Falmouth firefighters said the wall collapsed on the workers while it was being raised. Their fellow workers managed to pull them from under the wall before first responders arrived.

Firefighters said both workers suffered traumatic injuries. They were medflighted to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The collapse is now under investigation by Falmouth Inspectional Services, the Falmouth Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).