Watch CBS News
Local News

2 workers medflighted with "traumatic" injuries after wall collapse on construction site in Massachusetts

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 construction workers suffer "traumatic" injuries after wall collapse in Falmouth
2 construction workers suffer "traumatic" injuries after wall collapse in Falmouth 00:17

FALMOUTH - Two construction workers were medflighted to the hospital after a wall collapse in Falmouth on Friday afternoon.

It happened at a construction site on Brick Kiln Road. Falmouth firefighters said the wall collapsed on the workers while it was being raised. Their fellow workers managed to pull them from under the wall before first responders arrived.

Firefighters said both workers suffered traumatic injuries. They were medflighted to the hospital, where their conditions are unknown.

The collapse is now under investigation by Falmouth Inspectional Services, the Falmouth Police Department and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on February 3, 2024 / 9:40 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.