2 trees in Winthrop dedicated to 2021 shooting rampage victims Dave Green, Ramona Cooper

WINTHROP -- People came together in Winthrop Sunday morning to honor two residents killed in a deadly shooting rampage there a year ago.

Two trees at the corner of Shirley Street and Beach Road were dedicated to retired Massachusetts State Police trooper Dave Green and one for Air Force veteran Ramona Cooper.

Green and Cooper were killed in June of 2021 when a man crashed a stolen truck into a home and opened fire on bystanders. The suspect was killed by police.

A spokesperson for the Cooper family said it's important to recognize the heroism of both Green and Cooper. "I hope as a community and outside of our community that it happens like this outside of tragedy, when not all these people are around when we all join together and help one another out and if all lives matter let's show it, " said Johnnie Bentley.

A long-time friend of Green told WBZ-TV that he believes Green died while confronting the gunman with the intention of saving other lives.