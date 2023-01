2 students arrested at Fitchburg High School after knife found during fight

2 students arrested at Fitchburg High School after knife found during fight

2 students arrested at Fitchburg High School after knife found during fight

FITCHBURG - A knife was found at Fitchburg High School on Wednesdays when police took two students who were fighting into custody.

The school says the fight was broken up quickly, and the students returned to class. It's not clear who had the knife.

Fitchburg Public Schools do not have metal detectors.