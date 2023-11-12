2 rescued from fire at multi-family home on Cohasset Street in Worcester

WORCESTER - Two people were rescued from a fire Sunday night in Worcester.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Cohasset Street just before 8 p.m. One witness told WBZ TV he saw several people in the windows screaming for help.

"I've just seen the flames coming down, I was traveling down Plantation Street and the firetrucks pushed me out of their way and I got stuck right here," said one witness. "And I happened to look up and see the families stuck in the window. And they were screaming for help, for somebody to call 911. And it's just ridiculous."

Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In total, eight residents were displaced in the fire.