Watch CBS News
Local News

2 rescued from fire at multi-family home on Cohasset Street in Worcester

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 rescued from fire at multi-family home on Cohasset Street in Worcester
2 rescued from fire at multi-family home on Cohasset Street in Worcester 00:47

WORCESTER - Two people were rescued from a fire Sunday night in Worcester.

The fire broke out at a multi-family home on Cohasset Street just before 8 p.m. One witness told WBZ TV he saw several people in the windows screaming for help.

"I've just seen the flames coming down, I was traveling down Plantation Street and the firetrucks pushed me out of their way and I got stuck right here," said one witness. "And I happened to look up and see the families stuck in the window. And they were screaming for help, for somebody to call 911. And it's just ridiculous."

Two people were rescued and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. In total, eight residents were displaced in the fire.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on November 12, 2023 / 11:06 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.