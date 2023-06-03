2 people injured in house fire on Dartmouth Street in Medford

MEDFORD - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Medford on Saturday morning.

The fire chief said they got a call just before 10:30 a.m. about the fire on Dartmouth Street. He said when they arrived, there was heavy flames coming from the third floor.

Around five people were in the house at the time. Two of them were taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.