Watch CBS News
Local News

2 people injured in house fire on Dartmouth Street in Medford

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

MEDFORD - Two people were taken to the hospital after a house fire in Medford on Saturday morning.

The fire chief said they got a call just before 10:30 a.m. about the fire on Dartmouth Street. He said when they arrived, there was heavy flames coming from the third floor.

Around five people were in the house at the time. Two of them were taken to the hospital with minor smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on June 3, 2023 / 4:02 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.