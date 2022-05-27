2 names added to Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial

BOSTON -- The seventh re-dedication ceremony of the Massachusetts Fallen Heroes Memorial took place Friday. An honor guard participated in the Seaport ceremony to salute fellow heroes who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Members of Gold Star families unveiled two new names added to the glass panels.

A soldier given the nation's highest award for bravery saluted their service.

"Today is our Thanksgiving. Today is the day that we fall on our knees and thank God not only for the sacrifice but for the fact that these men and women lived, the lives that were saved, the sons and daughters that have dads and moms because of that blood sacrifice is with us every single day," said Medal of Honor recipient Staff Sergeant David Bellavia.

The ceremony also honored the newly fallen with a 21-gun salute.