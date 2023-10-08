Watch CBS News
2 million-dollar winning Powerball tickets sold in Dracut and West Springfield

BOSTON - While there was no big winner in Saturday's Powerball drawing nationwide, two tickets sold in Massachusetts won a $1 million prize.

The tickets won by matching the first five Powerball numbers drawn. The tickets were sold at A.L. Prime Energy in Dracut and Stop and Shop in West Springfield.

The next Powerball is Monday, Oct. 9 and is worth an estimated $1.55 billion.

October 8, 2023

