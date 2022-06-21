2 finalists announced for Boston Public Schools Superintendent

BOSTON -- The two finalists for the open Boston Public Schools Superintendent position were announced Tuesday. They are Superintendent of Somerville Public Schools Mary Skipper and Region 1 Superintendent for Boston Public Schools Dr. Tommy Welch.

Dr. Brenda Cassellius announced in February that she would be stepping down at the end of the school year. She succeeded Tommy Chang who resigned after three years.

Skipper has been the superintendent in Somerville for seven years. Prior to that, she was the Network Superintendent of High Schools for BPS, where she oversaw 34 high schools serving approximately 19,500 students.

Welch oversees 15 schools, serving over 7,000 students across Charlestown, East Boston, and the North End as the Region 1 Superintendent. Welch has worked in urban education for over two decades. He joined BPS in 2015 after being the principal of a Los Angeles high school.

The public interviews will take place on Thursday and Friday. They will be open via Zoom and Boston City TV.

The School Committee will meet next Wednesday evening to vote.