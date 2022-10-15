2 dead after 5 car crash on I-495 in Mansfield

MANSFIELD -- Two people were killed in a crash on I-495 in Mansfield on Saturday morning. Massachusetts State Police said the crash involved five cars.

Responding officers found three cars in the right breakdown lane and two cars in the center median.

A 32-year-old Dorchester woman driving a gray Honda Civic and a 27-year-old Norton man driving a VW Passat were pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Police.

A 44-year-old Brockton man and a 46-year-old Attleboro woman sustained minor injuries and were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton.

The last driver, a 19-year-old man from Cumberland, Rhode Island, was not hurt.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. The southbound side of the highway stayed closed for nearly four hours as crews responded and investigated.

It's unclear what caused the crash.