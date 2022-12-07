2 dead, 2 hospitalized after Fall River shooting

FALL RIVER – Two people died and two others were hurt Wednesday morning during a shooting in Fall River.

There is a large police presence on Bank Street following the incident.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn said two men died, including the suspected shooter who is believed to have died by suicide.

Two women were also taken to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Police said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

No further information is currently available.