2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester

WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge.

The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway.

Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side.

"Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said.

The scenes are now clear.