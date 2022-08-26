Watch CBS News
2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge. 

The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway. 

Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side. 

"Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said. 

The scenes are now clear. 

