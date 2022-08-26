2 crashes snarl traffic in both directions on 290 in Worcester
WORCESTER -- Two crashes created traffic jams on both sides of Route 290 in Worcester Friday morning. They happened near the Quinsigamond Bridge.
The first crash involved four cars, a boat, and a trailer, said Massachusetts State Police. It was on the westbound side of the highway.
Around the same time, there was a multi-car crash on the eastbound side.
"Curiously about first crash likely caused the second," State Police said.
The scenes are now clear.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.