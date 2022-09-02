2 Acton police officers resign after months on leave

ACTON -- Two Acton police officers who have been on leave since March have resigned. Tyler Russell and Michael Eracleo, who had worked as school resource officers, are no longer with the department, police announced Friday.

Both men were placed on leave after a person who identified themselves as a former Acton-Boxborough Regional High School student reported that they were a victim of inappropriate conduct by the two officers, police said. The reported incidents were not related to each other.

"The charges that resulted in action against the former officers were not related to any matters occurring at Acton-Boxborough Regional High School or involving any students," said police.

Russell resigned before a disciplinary hearing. During the investigation against him, explicit material was found on his town-issued cell phone, unrelated to the original reason for the investigation.

Eracleo resigned after a disciplinary hearing recommended that he be fired. He had been put on leave "for conduct unbecoming an officer and other policy violations including a possible violation of conflict of interest statutes." He was also investigated for claimed related to financially exploiting an Acton resident.

"The results of a diligent and multi-faceted investigation found that two members of the Acton Police Department betrayed the trust and faith of the public they were sworn to protect," said Police Chief Richard Burrows. "The Acton Police Department can only be successful if it is viewed as legitimate and trustworthy in the eyes of the people it serves, and today should send a clear message about our intentions as a public safety agency."