Watch CBS News
Local News

2 abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

2 abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea
2 abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea 00:22

CHELSEA - Chelsea Police are asking for the public's help finding who left two dogs abandoned.

Police said the dogs were found tied to a fence early Thursday morning. They were taken to the police station and both appear to be healthy.

Police are now looking for surveillance video in the area. Anyone with any information is asked to call Chelsea Police.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on July 21, 2023 / 6:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.