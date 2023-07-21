2 abandoned dogs found tied to fence in Chelsea
CHELSEA - Chelsea Police are asking for the public's help finding who left two dogs abandoned.
Police said the dogs were found tied to a fence early Thursday morning. They were taken to the police station and both appear to be healthy.
Police are now looking for surveillance video in the area. Anyone with any information is asked to call Chelsea Police.
