17-year-old on bike killed in Webster crash

WEBSTER - A teenage boy on a bike was killed in a crash with a car in Webster Sunday, the police department says.

Police released few details about the crash. The department said that just after 4 p.m., there were multiple phone calls reporting a "car versus bicyclist" collision in the area of 21 First St.

"Upon arrival, Officers observed a juvenile male lying unconscious in the roadway, with obvious injuries to his head," police said.

First responders administered CPR, but the teen later died at the hospital. The victim had just turned 17 years old, police said.

The driver stayed at the scene, and no charges have been filed yet. Police said an investigation is underway.

The victim's identity is being withheld until family is fully notified. Grief counseling will be available at Webster schools.