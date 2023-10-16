Watch CBS News
Hundreds take part in 15th annual ALS and MS "Walk for Living" in Chelsea

CHELSEA - More than a thousand people came to Chelsea Sunday morning for the 15th annual ALS and MS Walk for Living.

The walk took place along Admiral's Hill. Among those participating were former governor Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren, who were the ambassadors for this year's walk.

Former governor Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren at the ALS and MS Walk for a Living in Chelsea. CBS Boston

All the money raised Sunday will support patient care and programs for residents with ALS and MS at the Leonard Florence Center for Living in Chelsea.

