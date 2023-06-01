14 Massachusetts organizations awarded funding to provide free swimming lessons

BOSTON - Gov. Maura Healey and Lt. Gov. Kim Driscoll announced 14 organizations throughout Massachusetts will be given funding to provide free beginner swimming lessons to residents of all ages.

"Every Massachusetts resident deserves access to healthy, fun recreational opportunities," said Healey in a statement. "Swimming is a life skill, and our residents shouldn't have to miss out on opportunities to learn to swim because of financial burdens. This funding we are providing to partner organizations helps ensure more residents have an opportunity to take lessons."

The $372,000 in funding is being awarded through the Department of Conservation and Recreation's Safe Water Initiative Massachusetts (SWIM) program.

"As a former lifeguard, I know how important it is to provide a fun and safe environment at our beaches and pools, and one of the best ways is ensuring people of all ages know how to swim," said Driscoll in a statement. "DCR provides free swim lessons to hundreds of children every year, and the SWIM program helps us expand these lessons to everyone, particularly in environmental justice communities."

The following organizations will be getting SWIM funding:

Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham

Boys and Girls Club of Metro South

Charles River Aquatics, Inc. in Wellesley

British Swim School of Worcester

Hockamock area YMCA in Franklin

Merrimack Valley YMCA in Lawrence

Metro West YMCA in Framingham

Old Colony YMCA in Quincy

British Swim School of North Shore in Reading

West Suburban YMCA in Newton

YMCA of Greater Boston

YMCA of Metro North in Peabody

YMCA of the North Shore in Beverly

YMCA Central Massachusetts Inc. in Worcester

DCR also provides free swimming lessons to children from 4 to 12 years old through the Learn to Swim program. Sign-ups for the Learn to Swim program will open in the coming weeks.