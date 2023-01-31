Watch CBS News
13-year-old Norwood boy shot and killed in Mattapan

By CBSBoston.com Staff

BOSTON - A 13-year-old boy was shot and killed in Mattapan on Sunday. It happened near Freemont and Babson Streets at about 11:30 a.m.

Boston Police identified the victim as 13-year-old Tyler Lawrence of Norwood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called it "another senseless act of violence" and asked for support from the public. No arrests have been made. 

Police are still investigating the shooting.  

CBSBoston.com Staff
First published on January 30, 2023 / 9:48 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

